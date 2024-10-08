Reviewing Olin (NYSE:OLN) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olin and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin 1 8 6 0 2.33 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Olin presently has a consensus price target of $52.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.26%. Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Olin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin $6.83 billion 0.82 $460.20 million $2.78 17.25 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million ($0.23) -8.17

This table compares Olin and Standard Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olin has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Olin has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Olin and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin 4.26% 11.73% 3.43% Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Olin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Olin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olin beats Standard Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents. The Epoxy segment provides Allylics, such as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin; aromatics, including acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol; liquid and solid epoxy resins; and converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, gun clubs, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

