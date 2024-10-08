Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a PE ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 971.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.