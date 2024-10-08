R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.30 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered R1 RCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $14.30 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners cut shares of R1 RCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

