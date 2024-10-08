PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.