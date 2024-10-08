PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
