Oleg Shchegolev Sells 8,964 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $126,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 385.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

