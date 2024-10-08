Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
