Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NSYS stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.