Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

MUR stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

