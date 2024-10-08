Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

