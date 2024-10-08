Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.