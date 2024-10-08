Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $568.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $605.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

