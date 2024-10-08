Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) to Issue GBX 0.13 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Likewise Group Price Performance
Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Likewise Group has a one year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.33).
About Likewise Group
