Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) to Issue GBX 0.13 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Likewise Group Price Performance

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Likewise Group has a one year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Get Likewise Group alerts:

About Likewise Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.