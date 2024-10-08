Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.66.

LI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Li Auto by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 384,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

