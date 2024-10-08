Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

