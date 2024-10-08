Lake Street Capital Raises Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $55.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Harrow has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Harrow by 96.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harrow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

