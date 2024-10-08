Judges Scientific plc (JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.70 on November 8th

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Judges Scientific Price Performance

JDG opened at GBX 9,756 ($127.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.80 million, a PE ratio of 5,105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($95.54) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($160.32).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Cicurel acquired 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,923 ($129.87) per share, for a total transaction of £297.69 ($389.60). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £110 ($143.96) per share, with a total value of £440 ($575.84). Also, insider David Cicurel acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,923 ($129.87) per share, for a total transaction of £297.69 ($389.60). Corporate insiders own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($160.06) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($162.28) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on JDG

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.