JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on November 15th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Down 2.4 %

LON:JMG opened at GBX 111.11 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,544.50 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.20 ($1.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.53.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

