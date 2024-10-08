JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $125.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.78.

NUVL opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,683. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,868. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,397,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

