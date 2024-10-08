JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $195.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

