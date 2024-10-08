Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised BHP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,294,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

