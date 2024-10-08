iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Company Profile

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £103.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.