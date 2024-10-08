iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
