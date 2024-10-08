IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

