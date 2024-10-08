HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to Issue — Dividend of $1.06

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

