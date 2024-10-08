Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,553,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 448,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 571,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

