Head-To-Head Comparison: Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Competitors

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -8.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 66.67

Analyst Ratings

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1276 1595 46 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

