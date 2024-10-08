Head-To-Head Comparison: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Grupo Supervielle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $5.46 billion 0.48 $60.56 million $0.23 26.30 Grupo Supervielle $4.88 billion N/A $196.14 million $1.05 6.70

Profitability

Grupo Supervielle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 8.85% 7.85% 1.03% Grupo Supervielle 5.56% 19.09% 3.41%

Dividends

Inter & Co, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Inter & Co, Inc. pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter & Co, Inc. and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grupo Supervielle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

