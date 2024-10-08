Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.94.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 234.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

