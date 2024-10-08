GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 8th

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 8th. GigCapital4 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigCapital4’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
GigCapital4 Trading Up 0.1 %
GIGGU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. GigCapital4 has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.04.
GigCapital4 Company Profile
