GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

GEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.98.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

