Evercore ISI Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 251,137 shares of company stock worth $816,488 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.