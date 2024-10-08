Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $128.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

