Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

