Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
NYSE EGO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
