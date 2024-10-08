Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 30.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

