Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE DIN opened at $30.49 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

