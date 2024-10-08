Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $469.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

