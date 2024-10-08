DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHT opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 104,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Free Report

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.