Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY opened at $22.97 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

