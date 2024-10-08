Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Financial Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sphere 3D currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.04%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -69.64% -67.44% -42.23% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Detwiler Fenton Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.83 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.47 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Detwiler Fenton Group beats Sphere 3D on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

