Contrasting Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) & Its Competitors

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) is one of 1,027 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Actinium Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 -$48.82 million -0.97 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.42 billion $146.73 million -4.40

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7268 20229 47164 1116 2.56

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 586.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,643.85% -298.15% -32.11%

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals peers beat Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

