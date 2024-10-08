Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

