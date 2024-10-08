Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

