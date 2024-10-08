Brokerages Set Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Price Target at C$22.00

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SFTC opened at C$19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

