Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$22.23

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.