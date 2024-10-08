Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) PT at C$105.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

IAG stock opened at C$113.98 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$114.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

