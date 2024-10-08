BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.16.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 15,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00. 44.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

