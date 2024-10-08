BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.84.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW stock opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$967.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trican Well Service

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

