Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

