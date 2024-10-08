AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of ACQ opened at C$16.03 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.75 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.57.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.5376506 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
