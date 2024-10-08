Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 43.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

