Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.