Analyzing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Bancorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.91 $8.95 million $1.59 8.24 Hilltop $1.12 billion 1.80 $109.65 million $1.71 18.06

This table compares United Bancorp and Hilltop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bancorp and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 19.85% 14.19% 1.04% Hilltop 7.10% 5.30% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.